Dr. Soham Vaishnav, MD
Overview of Dr. Soham Vaishnav, MD
Dr. Soham Vaishnav, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Vaishnav's Office Locations
Nikunj P Vaishnav MD15040 S Ravinia Ave Ste 40, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 460-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son is now a teen and he was a wonderful transition. Great guy Glad he’s joined the practice
About Dr. Soham Vaishnav, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1477717825
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaishnav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaishnav. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaishnav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaishnav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaishnav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.