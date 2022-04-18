Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rostami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD
Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reston, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland Med Center|University Of Maryland Med Center|University Of Maryland Medical System|University Of Maryland Medical System

Dr. Rostami's Office Locations
Rostami Oculo-Facial Plastic Consultants1860 Town Center Dr Ste 250, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 517-6948
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a Droppy eye lid fix by Doctor Rostami. the procedure was easy and fast, my eyes are now even,I was really impress by the care of the staff,from receptionis ,nurses,and the doctors,the day of the surgery ,in the afternoon I got a call to check how I was doing, my experience was really good ,I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Soheila Rostami, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Persian
- 1215963517
Education & Certifications

- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rostami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rostami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rostami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rostami has seen patients for Blepharitis, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rostami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rostami speaks Persian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rostami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rostami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rostami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rostami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.