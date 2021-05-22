Dr. Sohum Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sohum Desai, MD
Dr. Sohum Desai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Neuroscience Institute2121 Pease St Ste 406, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Cornerstone Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Finally, a doctor visit where we were called in at the appointment time and not have to wait a half hour to an hour after your appointment to get called in. Very friendly staff, would love for all doctor visits to be conducted in this manner.
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700106721
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston, Texas
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center, College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.