Dr. Soly Baredes, MD
Overview of Dr. Soly Baredes, MD
Dr. Soly Baredes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Baredes' Office Locations
Neurological Institute90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-6570
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
We were fortunate enough to have found Dr. Baredes over 10 years ago when my mother presented with a very rare sublingual salivary cancer for which Dr. Baredes performed the initial surgery and provided post, long-care treatment. He was exceptionally knowledgeable in his area of expertise, kind, patient, took his time to explain everything until we understood it perfectly. He is a very compassionate and detail-oriented doctor/surgeon. His prognosis of the cancer's behavior (once removed) was exact. It returned after 10 years, just as he said it would and has been under local care and observation since. This was 13 years ago. About 3 years ago, my mother landed in the hospital with an infection and I immediately called Dr. Baredes (over the weekend, in the evening) and he called me RIGH BACK and connected with the doctors at the hospital and put my mind at ease; something he certainly didn't have to do after so many years. He is a rare find in today's pool of assembly line doctors.
About Dr. Soly Baredes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1306915038
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center
- St Lukes Hospital
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
