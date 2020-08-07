Dr. Sonali Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonali Pandya, MD
Dr. Sonali Pandya, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Needham, MA.
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus, 148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I agree with all of the prior reviews. Dr. Pandya is one of the best surgeons in practice today. She makes you feel like family with her kindness. You can see how much she cares about each and every one of her patients. Besides that she is excellent in the operating room. I had 2 surgeries performed by Dr. Pandya and every time I go for a checkup or test I am asked who performed my surgery because they are amazed at the wonderful outcome. My heart dropped when Dr. Pandya called to tell me she was leaving the Breast Health Center at Women & Infants. However, I wish her the best of luck in her new position knowing she will be a blessing to her new patients. Debra Brady-Duprey in Pawtucket, RI August 06, 2020
- General Surgery
- English
- 1174773816
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.