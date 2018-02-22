Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD
Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Dr. Alvarez's Office Locations
-
1
Le Bonheur Outpatient Center51 N Dunlap St, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Alvarez and her staff. From initial consult visits to post op appointments she went above and beyond to answer all questions and make me feel comfortable. I would recommend Dr. Alvarez over and over!
About Dr. Sonia Alvarez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1952543084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.