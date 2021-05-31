Dr. Sonia Gyamlani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gyamlani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Gyamlani, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Gyamlani, MD
Dr. Sonia Gyamlani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gyamlani's Office Locations
- 1 8121 Broadway St Ste 135, Houston, TX 77061 Directions (832) 709-2770
Legacy Community Health Services Inc6550 Mapleridge St Ste 106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 351-7360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gyamlani?
Very attentive and very patient.My a1c has been reduced so much I no longer take diabetic medicine.My blood pressure has also been drastically reduced.
About Dr. Sonia Gyamlani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306816236
Education & Certifications
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gyamlani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gyamlani accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gyamlani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gyamlani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gyamlani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gyamlani, there are benefits to both methods.