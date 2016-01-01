Dr. Kulchycky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonia Kulchycky, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonia Kulchycky, MD
Dr. Sonia Kulchycky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kulchycky's Office Locations
- 1 30 Glenn St, White Plains, NY 10603 Directions (914) 686-6105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulchycky?
About Dr. Sonia Kulchycky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467549543
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulchycky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulchycky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulchycky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulchycky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.