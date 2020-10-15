See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sonia Shah, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sonia Shah, MD

Dr. Sonia Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center

Dr. Shah works at CHANDRA B RATHOD MD PA in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sonia Shah M D S C.
    4211 N Cicero Ave Ste 203, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 794-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Office visit was amazing. She is so caring. She was right on with my diagnoses. I have been searching for a doctor like her. She is very smart and compassionate!! It is very hard to come along a doctor like her.
    — Oct 15, 2020
    About Dr. Sonia Shah, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144407594
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at CHANDRA B RATHOD MD PA in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

