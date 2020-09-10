See All Pediatricians in Northbrook, IL
Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Sterrett works at Children's Healthcare Assocs in Northbrook, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Healthcare Assocs
    1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 101, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Practice
    2900 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 348-8300
  3. 3
    Childrens Healthcare Associates PC
    2835 N Sheffield Ave Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 348-8300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 10, 2020
    She is amazing! She cares for both my daughters, my niece and a lot of my friends’ kids. She is so patient, smart and compassionate. We all love her and couldn’t ask for a better Pediatrician!
    — Sep 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD
    About Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1124260625
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonia Sterrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sterrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

