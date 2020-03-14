Overview of Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO

Dr. Sonjay Fonn, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY UNIV OF MEDICINE BIOSCIENCE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Fonn works at Midwest Surgery Center, LLC in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Acute Postoperative Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.