Dr. Soo Jung Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soo Jung Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Soo Jung Cho, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Cho works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatry1300 YORK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
About Dr. Soo Jung Cho, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467672949
Education & Certifications
- FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.