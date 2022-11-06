Overview

Dr. Soon Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at SOON JA KIM, MD in Elkridge, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.