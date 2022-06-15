Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sophia Fu, MD
Overview of Dr. Sophia Fu, MD
Dr. Sophia Fu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Fu works at
Dr. Fu's Office Locations
-
1
Great South Bay Surgical Associates and Vascular Lab, Llp580 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-6801
-
2
Consolation Nh Inc111 Beach Dr, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 417-8600
-
3
Good Samaritan Hospital Laboratory1000 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (516) 705-1808
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fu?
Dr Fu explained everything to my wife and I, great detail. She did not rush in and out but took her time with us.
About Dr. Sophia Fu, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205001013
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.