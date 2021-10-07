Dr. Sophia Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sophia Mai, MD
Overview
Dr. Sophia Mai, MD is a Dermatologist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Mai works at
Locations
-
1
Hilton Dermatology & Associates1051 Gause Blvd Ste 460, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-5880
-
2
Hilton Dermatology + Aesthetics2050 Gause Blvd E Ste 100, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (866) 624-7637
-
3
Khoobehi & Associates4500 Magazine St # 1, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 517-7504
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gilsbar 360
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mai?
This was my first time ever seeing a dermatologist. I was a bit nervous but Dr Mai was more than comforting. She explained each procedure to me in a way I was able to easily understand and walked me through each step. The office had a nice feel to it and all the staff were super helpful. Everything felt professional, but also friendly enough to calm any of my doctor office jitters. I will definitely be recommending this place to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Sophia Mai, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1760749246
Education & Certifications
- LSU Dermatology
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr-UCLA
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai speaks Vietnamese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.