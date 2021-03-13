See All Psychosomatic Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD

Psychosomatic Medicine
4.0 (91)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD

Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Bacchus works at Psychiatry Unplugged in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bacchus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Soroya Bacchus
    6801 Park Ter Ste 530B, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 895-2541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Withdrawal
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Withdrawal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Dependence Treatment Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Issues in Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bacchus?

    Mar 13, 2021
    Excellent doctor. I've seen psychologists, but this was my first psychiatrist visit ever. I wanted to try medications for extra support. Not only did Dr. Bacchus correctly diagnose the type of anxious depression I'm experiencing, but she also prescribed the right medication at the right dose the first time. That's basically unheard of. Most people have to go through weeks of bad side effects to find the right antidepressant. But I started to feel better within a couple weeks with no bad side effects. Yes, she's no nonsense, effective, and gets right to the point. For people complaining that she's not warm or empathic enough, remember she's a physician, not a therapist. She was very thorough in reviewing my medical history and lab work, and she clearly knows her stuff when it comes to psychopharmacology. Her website emphasizes that she's an addiction specialist, which is not my issue, but she's also an excellent general psychiatrist. Highly recommend.
    — Mar 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bacchus to family and friends

    Dr. Bacchus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bacchus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD.

    About Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychosomatic Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407953029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Npi Geriatric Psychiatry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA Npi
    Residency
    Internship
    • Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Geriatric Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacchus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bacchus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bacchus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bacchus works at Psychiatry Unplugged in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bacchus’s profile.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacchus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacchus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacchus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacchus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.