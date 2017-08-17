See All Cardiologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Souad Bekheit-Saad, MD

Cardiology
3.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Souad Bekheit-Saad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Belfast City Hosp

Dr. Bekheit-Saad works at SIUH - Dept of Cardiology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Staten Island Heart PC
    501 Seaview Ave Ste 300, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-8758

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Cardiomegaly
Heart Disease
Syncope
Cardiomegaly
Heart Disease
Syncope

Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    Aug 17, 2017
    Dr Bekeit is amazing. Love, love love this doctor. She is kind Compassionate and very very smart. I had a Cardiologist that kept telling me my heart was fine but it wasn't. It was stopping and starting. Dr Bekeit properly diagnosed me and got me a pacemaker. Saved my life. Eternally grateful.
    sherri perry in Jersey City, NJ — Aug 17, 2017
    About Dr. Souad Bekheit-Saad, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1760480404
    Education & Certifications

    Belfast City Hosp
    Cairo U Hosp
    Queens U
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
