Dr. Soumitra Sarkar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Soumitra Sarkar, MD

Dr. Soumitra Sarkar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center

Dr. Sarkar works at Beverly Internal Medicine Medical Group Inc in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarkar's Office Locations

    Beverly Internal Medicine Medical Group Inc.
    2614 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 728-0653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Los Angeles Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Mar 15, 2022
    Dr. Sarkar has taken care of my elderly parents and other family members over the years and we have been very happy with his service. He is a dedicated physician who listens to his patients and takes his time. There has been some staff turnover at the office but his staff is still quite good.
    Bea — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Soumitra Sarkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578573010
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soumitra Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarkar works at Beverly Internal Medicine Medical Group Inc in Montebello, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sarkar’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

