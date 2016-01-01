Dr. Karukonda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sree Karukonda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sree Karukonda, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Karukonda works at
Locations
California Skin Institute23451 Madison St Ste 330, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-9994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fresno Medical Center Pediatrics Urgent Care4785 N 1st St Fl 3, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 448-4745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sree Karukonda, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
