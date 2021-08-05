Dr. Kanumilli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD
Overview of Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD
Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Kanumilli's Office Locations
Facey Medical Foundation - Burbank191 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (661) 222-2622
FMG- Hospitalist Team11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
she wasn't even my kid's pediatrician but she volunteered to do a procedure that their pediatrician didn't have time for and she was super kind, friendly, informative, patient, and caring! she remembered us on another visit and made a point to check how things were :) very pleased and impressed :) two thumbs up and much thanks :)
About Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD
