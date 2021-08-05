See All Pediatricians in Burbank, CA
Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD

Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burbank, CA. 

Dr. Kanumilli works at Facey Medical Group in Burbank, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kanumilli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facey Medical Foundation - Burbank
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 222-2622
  2. 2
    FMG- Hospitalist Team
    11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 869-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2021
    she wasn't even my kid's pediatrician but she volunteered to do a procedure that their pediatrician didn't have time for and she was super kind, friendly, informative, patient, and caring! she remembered us on another visit and made a point to check how things were :) very pleased and impressed :) two thumbs up and much thanks :)
    — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Sreeramya Kanumilli, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336670025
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kanumilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanumilli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanumilli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanumilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanumilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

