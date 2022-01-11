Dr. Sricharan Moturi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sricharan Moturi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sricharan Moturi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Manipal University and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Psychiatry, Addiction & Sleep Solutions1612 Westgate Cir Ste 215, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 678-7839
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- Self Pay
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
For several years, I looked for an “adult” ADHD specialist in the greater Nashville area. I felt quite fortunate that another professional in the industry recommended Dr. Moturi. He has proven to be patient, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful in navigating this adventure called ADHD (mislabeled IMHO). Not only has he provided a healthy and balanced approach to medicine, but his team also offers alternative solutions to improving focus and attention span. I cannot recommend him and his team enough.
About Dr. Sricharan Moturi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Manipal University
- Siddhartha College, India
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
