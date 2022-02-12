See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Srilakshmi Madhusudhan, MD

Family Medicine
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srilakshmi Madhusudhan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Madhusudhan works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
Hernia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Hernia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Emphysema
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Abdominal Pain
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 12, 2022
    I found Dr. Madhusudhan to be knowledgeable, caring, and a great listener. Additionally, she thoroughly explained the suggested tests and the reasoning behind them. I feel quite fortunate to have found her.
    — Feb 12, 2022
    About Dr. Srilakshmi Madhusudhan, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • Female
    • 1780815563
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Medical Center
    • Kern Medical Center
    • Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srilakshmi Madhusudhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhusudhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madhusudhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madhusudhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madhusudhan works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Madhusudhan’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhusudhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhusudhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhusudhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhusudhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

