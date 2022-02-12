Overview

Dr. Srilakshmi Madhusudhan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Rangaraya Med Coll Andhra U and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Madhusudhan works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.