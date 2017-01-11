Overview

Dr. Srinivas Atri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from K.J. Somaiya Medical College and Research Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Atri works at Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.