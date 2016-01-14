Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollimpalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bollimpalli works at
Locations
1
Valley Anesthesiology Consultants Limited1850 N Central Ave Ste 1600, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 262-8900
2
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 262-8916
3
Valley Pain Consultants - North Scottsdale5425 E Bell Rd Ste 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 991-3005Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had back pain pretty much all my life....after ONE series of shots....I am almost 80-90 percent pain free!!!! Great staff too!
About Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1205806940
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bollimpalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bollimpalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bollimpalli works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollimpalli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollimpalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollimpalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollimpalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.