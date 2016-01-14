Overview

Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Bollimpalli works at Valley Anesthesiology Consultants, LTD in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.