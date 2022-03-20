Overview of Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD

Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mutyala works at Pannu Laser & Vision Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.