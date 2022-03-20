See All Ophthalmologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (14)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD

Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Mutyala works at Pannu Laser & Vision Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL and Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mutyala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weston Laser & Vision Institute Inc.
    2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 4, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 484-0700
  2. 2
    Pannu Laser & Vision Institute
    4300 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 484-0700
  3. 3
    Davie Office
    10650 W State Road 84 Ste 100, Davie, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 496-9151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Retinopathy
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness
Diabetic Retinopathy
Presbyopia
Nearsightedness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mutyala?

    Mar 20, 2022
    Excellent doctor and team. My whole family has gotten LASIK by Dr. Mutayala over the years and I have referred many friends to him. Everyone I have sent to him have picked him to perform their surgery and all have had a great experience.
    Furheen Saber — Mar 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mutyala to family and friends

    Dr. Mutyala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mutyala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD.

    About Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689654717
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Refractive Surgery Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Truman Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mutyala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mutyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mutyala has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutyala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutyala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.