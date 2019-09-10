Overview

Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Sridhara works at Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center Pllc in Murphy, TX with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.