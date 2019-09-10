See All Allergists & Immunologists in Murphy, TX
Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Sridhara works at Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center Pllc in Murphy, TX with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center Pllc
    623 W FM 544 Ste 104, Murphy, TX 75094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 521-3366
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Rash
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Rash

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sridhara?

    Sep 10, 2019
    Great Dr. Take time to talk to patient, offer excellent treatment options and advice. Highly recommended, my condition improved significantly after her medical suggestion. Good job..
    csp — Sep 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1477695351
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridhara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sridhara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sridhara has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sridhara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sridhara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridhara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sridhara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sridhara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

