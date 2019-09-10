Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridhara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD
Overview
Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Sridhara works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma & Immunology Center Pllc623 W FM 544 Ste 104, Murphy, TX 75094 Directions (972) 521-3366
-
2
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sridhara?
Great Dr. Take time to talk to patient, offer excellent treatment options and advice. Highly recommended, my condition improved significantly after her medical suggestion. Good job..
About Dr. Srividya Sridhara, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1477695351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sridhara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sridhara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sridhara works at
Dr. Sridhara has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sridhara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sridhara speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sridhara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridhara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sridhara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sridhara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.