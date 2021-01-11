Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO
Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg works at
Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 366-0747
-
2
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg?
Dr. Rifkin is intelligent, personable, great with my children, makes up feel comfortable . All the staff at the clinic are friendly.
About Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376519157
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
- Chldns Hosp At Newark Beth Israel Mc
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.