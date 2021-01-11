Overview of Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO

Dr. Stacey Rifkin-Zenenberg, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Rifkin-Zenenberg works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.