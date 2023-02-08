Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford Henry, MD
Overview of Dr. Stafford Henry, MD
Dr. Stafford Henry, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
- 1 105 W Madison St Ste 1106, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 251-1400
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I had the pleasure of seeing Dr. Henry on two occasions for psychiatric evaluations. At each evaluation, Dr. Henry explained the process to me in plain language and made sure I fully understood what to expect before we began. He asked me questions in a casual and nonthreatening way, and I felt comfortable speaking with him. I was encouraged by his expertise and his genuine interest in my wellbeing and in understanding my background. The reports he submitted about me were detailed and accurate, and included a number of direct quotes from our conversation. Each report concluded with an opinion section, where the recommendations made by Dr. Henry were articulate, fair and judicious. I would recommend Dr. Henry to anyone seeking a psychiatric evaluation.
About Dr. Stafford Henry, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063667376
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.