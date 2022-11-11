Dr. Stanislaw Dajczak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dajczak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanislaw Dajczak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Blanchard Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1721 Medical Blvd Ste D, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 429-6473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ottawa Medical & Diagnostic Center1740 N Perry St, Ottawa, OH 45875 Directions (419) 429-6473Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Dr.Dajczak replaced both of my knees and they are feeling great. NO pain. I am able to get down on floor with grandkids and able to get up no problems. I highly recommend seeing Dr.Dajczak for any surgery. He even did my shoulder arthroscopy and that is even doing amazing.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104819705
- University Of North Carolina|University of Ottawa, Ottawa General Hospital
- Ottawa Civic Hospital|Ottawa General Hospital
- Ottawa Civic Hospital
- Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
Dr. Dajczak has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dajczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dajczak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dajczak.
