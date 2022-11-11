Overview of Dr. Stanislaw Dajczak, MD

Dr. Stanislaw Dajczak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dajczak works at Blanchard Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Findlay, OH with other offices in Ottawa, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.