Dr. Stanley Cal, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Cal, MD

Dr. Stanley Cal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Cal works at Rio Grande State Centersouth Texas Health Care System in Harlingen, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cal's Office Locations

  1
    Rio Grande State Centersouth Texas Health Care System
    1401 S Rangerville Rd, Harlingen, TX 78552 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 364-8710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Overweight
Obesity
Proteinuria
Overweight
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria
Overweight
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Stanley Cal, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003846288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Cal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cal works at Rio Grande State Centersouth Texas Health Care System in Harlingen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cal’s profile.

    Dr. Cal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

