Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS
Overview of Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS
Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redwood City, CA.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
1
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5281Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
2
Stanford Hospital and Clinics300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 725-8106
3
Stanford Health Care500 Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 497-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first visit and Dr. Liu was able to explain to me complicated technical terms in a simplier and easy to understand way. And I was also impressed by how professional, patient and responsible him and his team were. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1053601401
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Enlarged Turbinates and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.