See All Otolaryngologists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS

Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redwood City, CA. 

Dr. Liu works at Stanford University Medical Center in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Stanford, CA and Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Enlarged Turbinates and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford University Medical Center
    450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-5281
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Stanford Hospital and Clinics
    300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 725-8106
  3. 3
    Stanford Health Care
    500 Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 497-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Enlarged Turbinates
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Sleep Apnea
Enlarged Turbinates
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?

    Mar 09, 2017
    It was my first visit and Dr. Liu was able to explain to me complicated technical terms in a simplier and easy to understand way. And I was also impressed by how professional, patient and responsible him and his team were. I highly recommend him!
    San Leandro, CA — Mar 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liu to family and friends

    Dr. Liu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS.

    About Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053601401
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Enlarged Turbinates and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stanley Liu, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.