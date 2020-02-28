Overview of Dr. Stanley Martin, MD

Dr. Stanley Martin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Martin works at SSM Health in Lake Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.