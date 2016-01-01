See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Stanley Newell, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stanley Newell, DPM

Dr. Stanley Newell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Newell works at Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Newell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic
    9501 5th Ave Ne, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 527-4177

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

    Aetna
    Cigna

    About Dr. Stanley Newell, DPM

    Podiatry
    53 years of experience
    English
    1316045404
    Education & Certifications

    California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newell works at Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Newell’s profile.

    Dr. Newell has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Newell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

