Overview of Dr. Stanley Ostrow, MD

Dr. Stanley Ostrow, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Ostrow works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, Brightwaters, NY and East Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.