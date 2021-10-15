Dr. Stanley Pollak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Pollak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Pollak, MD
Dr. Stanley Pollak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Pollak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pollak's Office Locations
-
1
Pollark Stanley B MD Office2000 N Village Ave Ste 210, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollak?
Dr pollak is the best so.ie his staff.he is very thorough and has a good personality not cold like many doctors. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Stanley Pollak, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982612438
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollak works at
Dr. Pollak speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.