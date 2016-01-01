Overview of Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD

Dr. Stanley Ziomek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph and Mosaic Medical Center Maryville.



Dr. Ziomek works at Cardiovascular Institute So MO in Poplar Bluff, MO with other offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.