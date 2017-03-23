See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
3.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Calobrisi works at The Dermatology Clinic, PA in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Dermatology Clinic, PA
    951 NW 13th St Ste 2B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 393-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease of the Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 23, 2017
I went to Dr. Calobrisi throughout my adolescence and she was always incredibly attentive and provided excellent treatment. She cares about and treats her patients like family. I cannot speak highly enough about the work she does.
Doug A in Boca Raton — Mar 23, 2017
About Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD

  • Pediatric Dermatology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
  • 1891717898
Education & Certifications

  • Medical College of Wisconsin
  • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
  • New York Medical College
  • Carnegie-Mellon U
  • Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stella Calobrisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calobrisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Calobrisi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Calobrisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Calobrisi works at The Dermatology Clinic, PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Calobrisi’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Calobrisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calobrisi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calobrisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calobrisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

