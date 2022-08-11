Dr. Stephanie Flinchum, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flinchum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Flinchum, DMD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Flinchum, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
My Dentist1420 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 554-4926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flinchum does a great job on your teeth and she helps you understand what she is going to do for you!
About Dr. Stephanie Flinchum, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1346445178
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flinchum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flinchum accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flinchum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flinchum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Flinchum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flinchum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flinchum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flinchum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.