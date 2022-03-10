Dr. Stephanie Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephanie Gonzalez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Baldomero P Garcia MD PA3003 Hillrise Dr Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 680-2227
- Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gonzalez was able to get me an appointment within the same day! The staff was friendly and very helpful. Dr. Gonzalez was very professional and provided answers I had been seeking for over a year!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1396146957
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
