Dr. Klassen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephanie Klassen, MD
Dr. Stephanie Klassen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Klassen's Office Locations
Psychiatry1941 East Rd, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 486-2570
Legacy Northline North Fwy(lnn)5598 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77076 Directions (832) 548-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1962859223
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klassen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klassen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.