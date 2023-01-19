See All Other Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (469)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD

Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 205, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 802-6413
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    631 Professional Dr Ste 170, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 785-2026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency














Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency




Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritic Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Repair Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Injury Prevention Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 469 ratings
    Patient Ratings (469)
    5 Star
    (438)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?

    Jan 19, 2023
    i look forward to my visit with dr. martin!
    Logan R. — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martin to family and friends

    Dr. Martin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD.

    About Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386662237
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Adult Sports Medicine - Vanderbilt University Medical
    Residency
    • Orthopaedic Surgery - Vanderbilt University Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio - BS Biology and Chemistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    469 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

