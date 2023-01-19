Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD
Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Martin's Office Locations
Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 205, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (470) 802-6413Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine631 Professional Dr Ste 170, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 785-2026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Peach State Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
i look forward to my visit with dr. martin!
About Dr. Stephanie Martin, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386662237
Education & Certifications
- Adult Sports Medicine - Vanderbilt University Medical
- Orthopaedic Surgery - Vanderbilt University Medical School
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio - BS Biology and Chemistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
469 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
