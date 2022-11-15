See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Menomonee Falls, WI
Dr. Stephanie Gunderson, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Gunderson, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Gunderson works at North Hills Health Center - Specialty Clinics in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Hills Health Center - Specialty Clinics
    W129 N 7055 Northfield Dr, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 253-9220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Froedtert Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Gunderson, MD
    About Dr. Stephanie Gunderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366785065
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Gunderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunderson works at North Hills Health Center - Specialty Clinics in Menomonee Falls, WI. View the full address on Dr. Gunderson’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

