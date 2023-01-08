Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD
Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
UPMC Shadyside Family Hlth Ctr5215 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2287
Stephanie S. Richards MD LLC105 Braunlich Dr Ste 480, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 358-8666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richards and the entire shadyside practice has my heart. This was such a kind empowering group of women to be able to grow with. Dr. Richards for all intents and purposes saved my life.
About Dr. Stephanie Richards, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1023083524
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
