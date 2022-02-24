See All Family Doctors in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Stephanie Shell, DO

Family Medicine
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephanie Shell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.

Dr. Shell works at MDVIP - Port Charlotte, Florida in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MDVIP - Port Charlotte, Florida
    21300 Gertrude Ave Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Bacteriuria Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Neck Muscle Strain
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
STD Screening
Strep Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 24, 2022
    I have been a patient of Doctor Stephanie Shell for many years and truly feel blessed to be under her care. She is empathetic, extremely conscientious, forthright and respectful. Being a senior there are many new health challenges that I have had to navigate. There is little doubt I would still be enjoying my life without the quality of care she has provided. I recommend her without hesitation.
    Carol — Feb 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stephanie Shell, DO
    About Dr. Stephanie Shell, DO

    Family Medicine
    24 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1801977129
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Family Practice/OMT
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
    • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Shell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shell works at MDVIP - Port Charlotte, Florida in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shell’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

