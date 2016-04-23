Dr. Stephanie St Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie St Pierre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephanie St Pierre, MD is a Dermatologist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. St Pierre works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Dermatology Associates538 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 691-5690Wednesday8:45am - 3:45pm
-
2
Warshauer and Santamaria396 Commonwealth Ave Ste 103A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (978) 691-5690
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. St Pierre?
I was very pleased with my visit to Dr. St. Pierre. She did a thorough exam and actually sat and listened to me without rushing me. Had a to wait a little to be seen, but was worth the wait. Professional and personable. Will be back.
About Dr. Stephanie St Pierre, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1891007035
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Pierre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Pierre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Pierre works at
Dr. St Pierre has seen patients for Intertrigo, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Pierre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. St Pierre speaks French and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. St Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.