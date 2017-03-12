Dr. Stephanie Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Tseng, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Tseng, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Tseng works at
Locations
Dermatology359 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was first time visiting Dr. Stephanie Tseng. She was very knowledgeable and patient. Her office was so clean and comfortable. She explained me the treatment and I trusted her. My symptoms disappeared several days later. I highly recommend Dr. Stephanie Tseng.
About Dr. Stephanie Tseng, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Ny And Presby Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng has seen patients for Impetigo, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tseng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tseng speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.