Overview

Dr. Stephanie Tseng, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Tseng works at Dermatology in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.