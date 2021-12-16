Dr. Stephanie Wishnev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wishnev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Wishnev, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center6020 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (888) 920-2836Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Sierra Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
She is knowledgeable, competent, efficient, kind, caring and most of all, easy to with which to work. She NEVER rushes and answers ALL questions in a manner that is easily understood.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043219686
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Northwestern University|Northwestern University Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
