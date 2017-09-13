Overview of Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD

Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Billings Clinic and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Bishop works at The Centre for Behavioral Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.