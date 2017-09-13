Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD
Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Billings Clinic and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Bishop's Office Locations
Portercare Adventist Hospitalcenura Health2465 S Downing St Ste 110, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 778-5774
- 2 720 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 759-3173
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bishop has seen my mother for the last couple of years every few months. She has Parkinson's with anxiety issues and he quickly earned her trust and confidence in the first appointment. He has a terrific sense of humor as well as empathy for her and our family. I think of him as such a kind soul who cares for those with great dignity. The office were he is once a week is quite dated; however, that is not as important as is his care.
About Dr. Stephen Bishop, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1346263860
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
