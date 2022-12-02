Overview

Dr. Stephen Cullen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medina, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Cullen works at Summa Health Medical Group Medina Primary Care in Medina, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.