Dr. Stephen Dante, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Dante, MD

Dr. Stephen Dante, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Dante works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dante's Office Locations

    Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 03, 2019
    He is the best
    Krista schneider in Mullica hill, NJ — Jun 03, 2019
    Dr. Dante's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Dante

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Stephen Dante, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669492625
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Dante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dante works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dante’s profile.

    Dr. Dante has seen patients for Myelopathy and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

